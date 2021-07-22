Twitter testing new downvote feature

The company has confirmed plans for the update, although the downvotes would not be made visible to the public in the same way upvotes are.

Twitter is testing a new "downvote" feature to help users express their opinions.

Twitter Support wrote: "Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies.

"We're testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them.

"Your downvotes aren't public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes."