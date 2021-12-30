UCT Master’s student creates Vambo Academy, an educational technology tool to prevent the disappearance of African languages

CHIDO Dzinotyiwei, a Master of Commerce at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB), has created an educational technology tool called Vambo Academy to provide digital resources in support of language learning and translation. Dzinotyiwei created her business to make African languages and cultures easier to access online. She said because so many African languages were disappearing, she made the platform so that Africans would never forget their origins and culture. That is why she named the venture Vambo, which means origin in ChiShona.

“So many African languages and their heritage aspects are fizzling out. None of us should ever stop learning about our culture and heritage because knowing where we come from is important.” Vambo Academy has already landed itself into the final round of the Entrepreneurship Intervarsity Competition. The winner will be announced in late November. “Africa is the fastest-growing and second-largest in the world. Sadly, African knowledge resources are difficult to source. At Vambo Academy we aim to bridge that gap and make learning fun,” said Dzinotyiwei.