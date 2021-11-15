Vietnam jails Facebook user for 7 years for anti-state posts

sentenced an aquaculture farmer to seven years in prison after

Nguyen Tri Gioan, 42, was convicted at a one-day trial in the central province of Khanh Hoa of "making, storing and spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the state“, the official Vietnam News Agency said.

Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism.

Gioan was accused of posting poems and images on his Facebook accounts to "distort, slander and defame the leadership of the (Vietnam Communist) party, the state and leader Ho ChiMinh," the report cited the indictment as saying.

Reuters could not immediately reach his lawyer for comment.There was no immediate response from Facebook.