WATCH: Apple ’Unleashed’ event from 7pm tonight
AS the world awaits Apples event, Apple chief executive Tim Cook tweeted: “The big day is here. See you in just a few hours. #AppleEvent”
Apple’s “Unleashed” event is set for 7pm tonight. Expectations are for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks to be unveiled, and possibly more. Read on for several ways to watch Apple’s MacBook event on any device.
Apple is kicking off a big week for hardware, as more tech companies are expected to launch hardware products.
A new MacBook Pro in 13-inch and 16-inch versions
A new Mac Mini
A 27-inch iMac
New Apple AirPods