WATCH: ‘Have you got an iPhone charger’ will soon be a thing of the past

There can be nothing worse than being told no - as you watch the red sliver of hope on your phone go rapidly down - when you ask: “Has anyone got an iPhone charger?” Now it’s crunch time for cables in the EU. Soon you won’t need to scramble through cables to find the right charger for your device.

Story continues below Advertisement

TickerNews reports that the European Union has provisionally agreed new portable electronic devices must use a USB Type-C charger. This is set to commence by autumn 2024. IOL Tech recently published a story talking about the likelihood of Apple amending this one critical challenge faced by iPhone users since their inception. (See more after video).

WATCH: But under the current post-Brexit arrangements, the EU ruling would apply to Northern Ireland, EU and UK officials.

Story continues below Advertisement

Apple products such as iPhones and iPads will have to conform to the new regulation, as will, eventually laptop computers, writes TickerNews. The agreement will be brought before the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers after their summer recesses, where it can be formally approved and then published. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who accurately predicted numerous Apple product features before their launch, stated that 2023's iPhone could feature Type-C as the standard charging mechanism.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It's expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple's ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market's focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories' adoption of USB-C ports," Kuo said. Type-C's Relationship with Apple While the next iPhone could come with Type-C charging, Apple married Type-C connectivity to products recently.

Story continues below Advertisement