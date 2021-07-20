WATCH: Jeff Bezos successfully rockets to space

Today, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lifted off from a site in West Texas with three other people, fulfilling a key goal of his private rocket company. It was a brief jaunt — rising 60-some miles ( approximately 96 km) into the sky above West Texas — in a spacecraft that was built by Mr. Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin. The booster landed vertically, similar to the reusable Falcon 9 booster of the rival spaceflight company SpaceX. The capsule then descended until it gently set down in a puff of dust.

Four people flew today on Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule, and while one of them, 82-year-old Wally Funk is a pilot, her decades of experience was not required to fly the rocket. That's because New Shepard is fully autonomous. Blue Origin has spent the better part of the last decade running the suborbital New Shepard rocket through a series of successful test flights that have been fully automated and, thus far, carried no humans. Today's flight marked the first time it carried people on board.