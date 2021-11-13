Web hosting company 1-grid.com offers free online setup package to 3 local entrepreneurs who register their .co.za

In an effort to help drive the growth of small businesses, local web-hosting company 1-grid.com is offering a free complete online setup package to three local entrepreneurs who register a .co.za domain during Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) and the month of November. GEW started on November 8 and ends tomorrow (Sunday).

According to the company, the business-in-a-box package includes company registration, a professional email address, domain hosting and a do-it-yourself e-commerce website builder, the cost of which will be covered for a year. Head of 1-grid, Thomas Vollrath said: “Using an integrated online setup package ensures entrepreneurs can focus on what they know – running their business – without spending too much time or energy on setting up their online presence,” he said. According to Vollrath, the ability to register a matching business and domain name at the same time streamlines the process even further and ensures that a business owns its online image from the beginning. It also looks more professional, helps to build customer trust, boosts SEO (search engine optimisation) and drives website traffic.

He said that as part of their business-in-a-box offering, 1-grid.com will be launching a new scheduling function, which forms part of their current website builder product. This gives customers an opportunity to book appointments directly via a business website. “One of the major legacies of the pandemic is the convenience of browsing, shopping and booking appointments online. The added functionality ensures a seamless experience, ideal for hair salons, doctor’s offices and even tattoo artists,” said Vollrath. “When you’re just getting started, a simple and easy-to-use website builder is the best option to avoid frustration. Depending on your needs, you’ll want to look out for a builder that offers SSL certificates, web analytics, SEO support, and payment integration, if you’re making sales directly within your website,” says Vollrath.

In addition to building brand credibility, an online presence is critical when it comes to sharing discounts and sales ahead of major retail events. “Taking your business online ahead of Black Friday is a great way to communicate deals before payday and leverage the hype generated by big retailers around this time,” says Vollrath. For more information on how to enter the draw for the free online setup packages, visit www.1-grid.com.