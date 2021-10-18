What to expect from Apple, Google and Samsung events this week

Apple, Google and Samsung are all hosting big events this week, getting their last big announcements out of the way ahead of the holiday season. Apple is expected to give Mac its moment in the spotlight. Here’s what we expect from Apple:

The company is also expected to release new AirPods, and it’s got an entire OS that was announced but hasn’t shipped. The Apple event is today.

Google already announced its plan to unveil its in-house Tensor chip. The new chip will be used to power the new Pixel 6 and a Pro model. The handsets also feature a radical redesign. The base 6 will have a matte aluminium finish with a 6.4″ display, while the Pro has a shinier polished aluminium finish with a 6.7″ display. Pixel 6 also has two cameras (wide and ultrawide), while the 6 Pro adds a telephoto zoom lens. Both the base Pixel 6 and the larger, brawnier Pixel 6 Pro will mark Google’s return to high-end phones after the Pixel 5 “break”, with premium glass designs. They should highlight all-day battery life despite support for battery-hungry 5G. Google will reveal everything on Tuesday.

We are not sure about Samsung yet. Our suspicion is that it will be a continuation of new unfoldable phones, smartwatches and earbuds, maybe another tablet. The 12-second video invitation posted by the Korean conglomerate doesn’t explicitly reveal anything, but we saw some app icons, which might hint at the company making a software-related announcement. Perhaps something about One UI and Android 12’s stable roll-out. The event takes place on Wednesday.

