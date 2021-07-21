WhatsApp adds Google meet like features for calls

WhatsApp has rolled out the long-awaited feature that will allow users around the world to join a group call even if they might have missed the initial call. Users around the world will finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they will never miss those family group calls or having to explain to their friends why they missed their group calls. Users can also hang up a call and rejoin group calls, as long as the call is still ongoing.

“We’re introducing the ability to join a group call, even after it’s started. Joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to a group calling on WhatsApp,” the company said in a post. The Facebook-owned app has also created a call info screen allowing users to view who is already on a call, and they can also view those who have been invited but not yet joined the group call. The new feature on WhatsApp is similar to that of ‘Google Meet’.

Here’s how you can join an ongoing call even if you might have missed it: Open WhatsApp, then tap the ‘CALLS’ tab. If the call is ongoing, tap the call you would like to join. This will open the call info screen. (Where you will see all the other participants' info).