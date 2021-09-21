WhatsApp competitor Telegram is still here, now with new updates

WhatsApp competitor app Telegram has just announced some major updates to its platform that will allow users to record live streams and video chats. The most talked about and exciting update is the new interactive emoji with full screen effects. According to Telegram, the latest update will see users set different themes for individual chats, share feelings with loved ones using interactive emoji, see detailed read receipts in groups and record video and audio from live broadcasts.

The instant messaging platform's latest update will have a total of eight new individual Chat Themes that will allow users to set different themes for chats with colleagues, family members, and friends. And in this way, you will never accidentally send ‘that strange picture’ to your boss again. Each theme will come with a day and night version and will follow your app's night mode settings, whether you keep it dark all day, or have your chats follow the sun. The latest update will allow admins to record live streams and video chats to publish them for those who might have missed the live version. Admins can start a recording right from the Live Stream or Video Chat menu.

There are options to record Video and Audio or Only Audio. To record a video, a user must choose an orientation for the final video file, Portrait or Landscape. Once the recording or the broadcast is done, the file will be instantly uploaded to your Saved Messages. Emojis have always been a great hit on social media but animating, and sound emojis took it up a notch, now Telegram has made some emojis ‘interactive.’ “With a little code, a little drawing, and a lot of dark magic, we've created a new way of sharing emotion in real-time. Send a single or to any private chat, then tap on the animated emoji to unleash a fullscreen effect.” The blogpost reads.