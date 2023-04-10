WhatsApp could make cheating easier with this new feature

The dawn of technology has had to be a double-edged sword in the lives of cheaters by providing more ways to cheat alongside more ways to get caught. Thankfully, WhatsApp is expected to add more support into pleading the fifth amendment when getting caught with a new feature expected to offer users the ability to “lock” their chats.

According to independent WhatsApp blog, WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messenger will soon launch a Lock Chats feature to all WhatsApp users after the function was discovered among some beta testers. "Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.2 update available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to lock specific chats using their fingerprint or passcode, available in a future update of the app," WABetaInfo said. The blog offered some insight into how the feature would work by explaining that after adding a chat to the list of locked chats, it will be only available within the Locked Chats screen.

Once locked, it can only be accessed using the user's fingerprint or passcode, making it nearly impossible for anyone else to open the chat. “To protect your privacy, a locked chat cannot be opened without a fingerprint or passcode. In addition, if someone tries to access your phone and fails to provide the necessary authentication, they will be prompted to clear the chat to open it,” WABetaInfo said. It is expected that the new feature will easily be able to hide chats from the regular WhatsApp home screen, making them only accessible by unlocking the device.

The feature, of course, can also serve as another tool in the arsenal of cheaters, alongside the numerous other innovative methods smartphones aid their users in cheating. “We’re sure that users can have an extra layer of security by using this feature, keeping their sensitive conversations safe from prying eyes,” the blog said. The Locked Chats feature is also expected to help keep media private by ensuring that media files, such as photos and videos, sent in a locked chat are not automatically saved to the device’s gallery, with this kind of functionality set by default.

IOL recently listed several websites and platforms which could help catch a cheating spouse or partner. While there is no guarantee that these will work with WhatsApp's Locked Chats until the feature is fully rolled out to all users, here are some of the apps you can use to help catch a cheating partner: mSpy - With a GPS tracker and keylogger available for Android, iPhone, and iPad, mSpy will help you track your whereabouts and messaging activity remotely and using your own devices.

SpyBubble - SpyBubble allows users to monitor almost all social apps like WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook, and others. Users can remotely track all incoming and outgoing calls on the target device. XNSPY - XNSPY is one of the few platforms to record your partner’s phone calls. Cocospy - Cocospy features call log tracking, browser history monitoring and the monitoring of individual and group messages on WhatsApp.