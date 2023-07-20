Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLTechnologyMobileGadgetsFintechInternet of ThingsGamingTechsperts
Independent Online | Technology
Search IOL
IOLTechnologyMobileGadgetsFintechInternet of ThingsGamingTechsperts
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 20, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WhatsApp gets restored after being down for several users

File image: WhatsApp icon. AP (IOL).

File image: WhatsApp icon. AP (IOL).

Published 7h ago

Share

WhatsApp remained down for several users who complained of facing connectivity issues, before getting restored on Wednesday.

The Meta-owned platform acknowledged the issue and said it is working to resolve connectivity issues.

“we’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible,” the WhatsApp platform said in its tweet.

The platform later said that the issue is resolved and people can chat easily.

“and we're back, happy chatting!” it said in a subsequent tweet.

More on this

ANI

Related Topics:

MetaWhatsApp

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe