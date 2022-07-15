Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, July 15, 2022

WhatsApp now allowing all emojis as reactions

FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp has expanded its reaction offerings from the chosen six, which will give users the options to react with any emoji. Photo: Supplied

Published 2h ago

WhatsApp is now letting people use all emojis as reactions.

The free instant messaging app - which launched back in 2009 - has previously only offered six chosen emojis as responses, but now an update to the new feature will expand users' options.

After initially launching reactions within group chats earlier in May, it’s been expanding the option ever since.

Following an outcry from fans - who have been asking for an upgrade to the limited reactions option with more emojis - WhatsApp has delivered.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, WhatsApp uploaded a promo video of the new update, which has now been made available across all Android and iOS devices.

They tweeted: “Since you asked…all emoji Reactions are here! We’re feeling excited about it

“Starting to roll out now to Android and iOS.”

The upgrade will allow users to select additional emojis by clicking on the ‘+’ button, where they will be able to give any desired response.

The relatively small update will allow for further engagement amongst all users.

BANG ShowBiz Tech

