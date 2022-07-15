WhatsApp now allowing all emojis as reactions

The free instant messaging app - which launched back in 2009 - has previously only offered six chosen emojis as responses, but now an update to the new feature will expand users' options.

WhatsApp is now letting people use all emojis as reactions.

After initially launching reactions within group chats earlier in May, it’s been expanding the option ever since.

Following an outcry from fans - who have been asking for an upgrade to the limited reactions option with more emojis - WhatsApp has delivered.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, WhatsApp uploaded a promo video of the new update, which has now been made available across all Android and iOS devices.