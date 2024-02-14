WhatsApp rolls out new updates for Mac, Android, and iOS Apps

In its ongoing efforts to enhance user experience, communication platform WhatsApp has released a series of updates across various platforms, introducing new features and improvements aimed at optimising messaging functionality. Mac App Update: Version 24.3.75

WhatsApp has recently introduced the latest update for macOS , version 24.3.75. Building on previous updates, this release focuses on improving responsiveness and stability. Key highlights of this update include: – Shortcut for Quick Editing: Users can now swiftly edit their last message by pressing the up arrow key, streamlining the messaging process.

– Enhanced Responsiveness: The app can now handle a high volume of messages and large file downloads more efficiently, ensuring smoother performance. – Improved Media Download Experience: WhatsApp has refined the media download experience, enhancing the process of downloading and sharing multimedia content. – Reintroduced Keyboard Navigation: Keyboard navigation for scrolling through search results has been reintroduced, facilitating easier navigation within conversations.

– Compatibility Enhancements: Compatibility improvements have been made for previous macOS versions, addressing issues with the toolbar and sidebar. Android Beta Update: Version 2.24.4.17 In the latest beta update, version 2.24.4.17, WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to disable reactions within channels.

This feature essentially allows channel owners to curate and control their channels without the potential distractions caused by reactions, ensuring a more focused communication experience for both owners and followers. The option to disable reactions is available within channel settings, providing channel owners with greater autonomy over their content. Web Client

In the latest beta update for version 24.3.10.70, WhatsApp is introducing the ability to designate favourite contacts and filter the chats list by these favourites. This feature allows users to prioritise key conversations and quickly access frequently contacted individuals. iOS Beta Update: Version 24.3.10.70

While WhatsApp has not given iOS too many updates, it has fixed several bug crashes that affected users. The messaging app is refining the validation process for choosing a username in the iOS beta update. Future Developments WhatsApp has several exciting new features in the pipeline.

The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.4.14 update brings useful information regarding a chat lock feature, which will allow users to automatically lock chats on their linked devices in the future. With the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.3.10.71 update, WhatsApp is working on a feature to respond to support queries with messages generated by Artificial Intelligence. This feature is under development and it will be available in the future. With the recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.4.3 update, WhatsApp is working on a feature to allow users to pin channels. This feature is currently in development and it will be available in a future update of the app.