Xiaomi challenges Facebook and Ray-Ban with a new brand of smart eyewear
Share this article:
A FEW days after social media giant Facebook, as well as an iconic eyewear brand Ray-Ban announced smart sunglasses, Xiaomi also announced their own version of smart eyewear. Unlike the metaverse championing company, which does not have AR on announced eyewear, the Xiaomi version has a display that can be used for AR features. The device won't only be capable of taking photos, but also of displaying messages and notifications, making calls, providing navigation, and translating text, in real-time, in front of your eyes.
The glasses themselves are an independent Android device that doesn’t require a constant phone connection — Xiaomi suggests they could even replace your phone someday. There’s an unspecified quad-core Arm processor, WiFi and Bluetooth modules, a battery, and a five-megapixel camera on board. Xiaomi says the glasses weigh just 51 grams.
Xiaomi's Smart Glasses quad-core ARM processor runs on Android. They also use MicroLED imaging technology, which is known for having a higher brightness and longer lifespan than OLED. The company says the technology has a simpler structure that enabled it to create a compact display, with individual pixels sized at 4μm. You won't be able to view the images you take in colour, though – Xiaomi says it opted to use a monochrome display solution “to allow sufficient light to pass through complicated optical structures”.
The recently announced smart glasses will join a group of smart eyewear that came before them, like the Google glasses, Huawei smart glasses, and, potentially, another version in the pipeline from Apple.
IOL Tech