Xiaomi challenges Facebook and Ray-Ban with a new brand of smart eyewear

A FEW days after social media giant Facebook, as well as an iconic eyewear brand Ray-Ban announced smart sunglasses, Xiaomi also announced their own version of smart eyewear. Unlike the metaverse championing company, which does not have AR on announced eyewear, the Xiaomi version has a display that can be used for AR features. The device won't only be capable of taking photos, but also of displaying messages and notifications, making calls, providing navigation, and translating text, in real-time, in front of your eyes.

The glasses themselves are an independent Android device that doesn’t require a constant phone connection — Xiaomi suggests they could even replace your phone someday. There’s an unspecified quad-core Arm processor, WiFi and Bluetooth modules, a battery, and a five-megapixel camera on board. Xiaomi says the glasses weigh just 51 grams.