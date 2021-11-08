Your new BMW may not have some features including a touch screen due to chip shortage

The cars will still have the display, but the driver and front passenger can no longer operate the infotainment by using the screen. Instead, they’ll have to rely on the iDrive controller mounted between the seats.

BMW has taken a decision to remove some features on its new cars due to the shortage of chips. According to Bimmerfest form the German auto maker has decided that the 3 Series, 4 Series Coupe / Convertible / Gran Coupe (but not i4), Z4, as well as the X5, X6, and X7, SUVs will be built without touch screen functionality.

In a statement, BMW indicated that “this measure is a result of the industry-wide supply chain issues which are affecting automotive manufacturing worldwide and causing limitations on the availability of some features or options.”

The Bimmerfest post also says that cars shipped without touch screens will come with a $500 (R7496) credit and will require both a software update and the customer to sign a form with the dealer to acknowledge that they know about the feature deletion. It’s important to note, however, that you probably won’t be able to get a touch screen installed after the fact with the $500 you’re saving from the deletion.

BMW isn’t the only company making cuts to its vehicles to deal with shortages — GM has dropped features as well, from the relatively innocuous like HD radio and built-in wireless charging on some models to serious omissions like fuel management modules and auto stop-start on some of its V8s and its much-touted Super Cruise hands-free driving mode.