Your next iPhone’s changes: will a Type-C USB be one of them?

The European Union (EU) has drafted a new regulation to make USB Type-C the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras in the region - which means changes are coming to the iPhone. According to the European Parliament, the provisional agreement on the amended Radio Equipment Directive seeks to establish a single charging solution for electronic devices.

"This law is a part of a broader EU effort to make products in the EU more sustainable, to reduce electronic waste, and make consumers' lives easier," the European Parliament has said. The European Parliament and Council have yet to approve the agreement formally. Still, it will likely come into effect, given that the move has been touted for over a decade. While the USB Type-C connection port is widely used among Android smartphones, the ruling comes amidst rumours that Apple will produce its next set of iPhones, which will purportedly charge using Type-C cables.

This means that Apple is forced to comply with the regulation. All iPhones sold in the EU by August 2024 will feature Type-C connectivity. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who accurately predicted numerous Apple product features before their launch - first stated the rumour that 2023's iPhone could feature Type-C as the standard charging mechanism. "It's expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple's ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market's focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories' adoption of USB-C ports," Kuo said in a tweet.

Given that most mobile contracts range from two to three years, if Apple plans to introduce USB Type-C to future iPhones, Kuo's speculation could come to fruition sooner, even possibly in the next iPhone launch. This could be a possible move by Apple to stay ahead of the August 2024 deadline without needing to amend the designs of the iPhone in the future. Despite this, while Apple has managed to maintain its home-ground advantage, with the iPhone remaining the top-selling smartphone in the US, the latest global statistics on mobile operating systems point to showcase a different scenario for the EU and Africa. According to the newest statistics by Statcounter Global, The Android OS clinches the top spot with 67.79% of the market share. In comparison, iOS comes in at 31.43%. Samsung, Windows, and unknown operating systems follow after that.

Meanwhile, according to the research, African Android users account for the largest market share at 62.66%, while Windows follows at 18.81%. iOS users only account for 10.74% of the continent's market share. At the same time, unknown operating systems follow with 5.35% ahead of OS X and Linux at 1.45% and 0.55%, respectively. As Apple maintains its dominance in the US, it remains to be determined whether Kuo's speculation will apply to US devices, especially if the next iPhones follow suit of the EU or US smartphones.

