YouTube acquires e-commerce startup to help small businesses transition online

The newly announced deal is set to enable the video streaming giant to help small businesses and retailers in India reach new customers in even more powerful ways.

Simsim is helping small businesses in India transition to e-commerce by using the power of video and creators. The Simsim app serves as a platform to connect local businesses, influencers, and customers.

In a statement issued by Google, the company said: “As more and more shopping happens online, video has an important role in helping viewers discover new products and find expert advice they trust. Every day, people come to YouTube to compare products, watch reviews and find recommendations from their favourite creators.”

“Today, we are taking another step to help viewers discover and buy products from local businesses. We have signed a definitive agreement to acquire Simsim and expect to complete the transaction in the coming weeks.”