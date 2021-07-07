Zoom set to implement real-time translation

The video chat platform is looking to "improve meeting productivity and efficiency" by adding "multi-language translation capabilities", and the AI company is seen as a good way to do so.

In a statement, Velchamy Sankarlingam - president of product and engineering - said: "We are continuously looking for new ways to deliver happiness to our users and improve meeting productivity, and MT solutions will be key in enhancing our platform for Zoom customers across the globe.

“With our aligned missions to make collaboration frictionless – regardless of language, geographic location, or other barriers – we are confident Kites’ impressive team will fit right in with Zoom.”

Zoom has confirmed the signing of a "definitive agreement" to acquire the firm, which was set up in 2015.