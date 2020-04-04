Alex township residents get food relief parcels amid lockdown

Johannesburg - The sprawling Alexandra township residents have received much needed food parcels just days after the first positive COVID-19 case hit the densely populated neighbourhood. The African Medallion Group (AMG) on Friday followed its recent R10 million pledge to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Solidarity Fund by donating food hampers to resident of Alexandra in a charitable support of coronavirus fight efforts, primarily directed toward basic needs and hardship relief programs across the markets in which it operates. "The commitment to serve our communities has never been more important as we collectively navigate the unprecedented challenges posed by this global pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting communities quite harshly, with some losing jobs and sources of income. AMG's presence here today is to restore their dignity during this challenging time," said AMG CEO Itai Maunganidze. AMG's funding – which will be disbursed throughout 2020 – will be coordinated by the AMG Foundation and Hamilton Insurance, building on the company's legacy of philanthropic support in the communities it serves. The coronavirus relief support also includes providing food and sanitation assistance to the underprivileged in support of the coronavirus relief efforts of the Government and other institutions.

Together with councilor Tefo Raphada of Ward 105, AMG donated food hampers to families who were in need of urgent relief.

Raphada thanked the Joburg based company to keep the less privileged in mind as the country struggles to contain the killer disease.

"On behalf of Ward 105 in Alexandra township we would like to extend a word of gratitude to AMG for their contribution here today. The resilience of our people through these tough times will result in us getting through the Coronavirus pandemic," said Raphada

He adds: "As part of the leadership, it is our mandate to form strategic partnerships which aim to bring relief to our people during difficult times. This partnership with AMG in providing food and hygiene items will go a long way in flattening the curve in Alexandra township."

Maunganidze said it was imperative for companies to heed the national call to assist the government make this painful period more bearable.

"Being here in Alexandra today is a responsibility AMG takes very seriously as we heed the national call to support and contribute to this community with basic essentials. We recognise our role as a pillar of the communities we serve, and we are actively working with those affected, providing a variety of solutions that make the most sense for meeting their particular needs."

The Star



