Body of woman who died in Greece repatriated to SA









Relatives and friends of Sarah Masango at OR Tambo International Airport. Photo: Supplied. Sarah Masango, who died in Greece last month, will finally be repatriated back home for burial. In mid-November, the Masango family was saddened by the news of her death after succumbing to TB. The family’s pain was made worse when they were told it would cost over R70 000 for her body to return home from Greece. Masango left the country with her boyfriend she was living with in Sunnyside, Tshwane. The pair broke up and she had since lived alone in Greece for more than five years.

After media reports, the family’s plight was heard and plenty of benefactors lined up to help bring Sarah’s body back home.

Her brother, Gildbert Masango, who could not hide his joy and happiness while fighting away tears, said the day was bittersweet as his sister is no more.

“I would like to thank Aspen’s Jackie Tau very much for making all this possible. He read the story in The Star newspaper and called me offering a helping hand,” he said

Masango thanked Aspen Pharamacare for this enormous gift, especially when he thought all hope was lost.

He pleaded with South Africans, especially women, to be very careful of being too trusting of their partners, more so when making life-changing decisions such as living in another country.

“I beg young South African women to go to school and stop chasing men who promise you the world; they may end up like my sister,” he said.

Masango said the family is very happy but still to mourn after her burial on Christmas Day in KwaNdebele.

Aspen Group senior executive Stravos Nicolaou said the company was motivated to assist in the spirit of Ubuntu. Nicolaou said they worked tirelessly with the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, the SA Embassy in Athens and the national Department of Health.

“We did all this to ensure the dignified return of the mortal remains of the late Sarah Masango. Sarah’s demise in a foreign country was a human tragedy; however the Masango family can now take some small solace after six difficult weeks since the unfortunate news,” he said.

Nicolaou said the return of Sarah’s body days before Christmas was special and would provide the family with some closure but, above all, restore her dignity.

“We would like to thank all the authorities, including our mission in Athens, the authorities in Athens, Dirco and the Department of Health for the expedient way a highly complex logistical matter was handled. May her soul rest In peace and our condolences to the family,” said Nicolaou.

Relative Kabeng Mahlahlane said that being at the airport brought finality to the family after a nerve-rackingmonth.

“Our dream has come true through the great donations made by Aspen. Spending so much money in such tough economic times is really amazing,” said Mahlahlane

He said had things not turned out well, the family had decided that Sarah should be buried in Greece and be given a grave site number.

“Had we been able to gather a bit of funds to fly to Greece, we would have gone to visit her there,” he said.

Mahlahlane said that the most important day, however, is tomorrow as Sarah will be laid to rest among her forebears.

Mamelodi entrepreneur and Gildbert’s neighbour Johannah Senyane showered praise on him for his never-ending quest to bring Sarah home.

“Gildbert is the strongest person I have ever met. He ran from pillar to post every day trying to bring his sister back home.

“When I heard she was coming back I decided to print the ‘welcome home’ golf shirts,” she said.

In tears Senyane, who accompanied the family to the airport, said everyone didn’t believe that this would ever happen.

“It is really painful that she comes home this way. Our only joy is that we managed to bring our sister home,” she said.

The Star