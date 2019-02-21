GRADUATES protest for jobs. FILE PICTURE

Siphesihle Khuzwayo, an unemployed social-work graduate from Durban, watched Minister Mboweni’s Budget speech with utter disappointment. He is one of thousands of social workers languishing at home.

The Department of Social Development admitted last year that it was battling to employ thousands of social-work graduates.

The figures it bandied about stood at 8600. Khuzwayo, who has become an activist against social workers’ unemployment, said those who funded their own studies were in an even worse off position.

He graduated from Unisa in 2017 and has never found a job. “I’m hurt that our matter as social-work graduates who cannot find employment is not being addressed,” said Khuzwayo.

“The Budget speech did not address it, and nor did the State of the Nation Address.

“We continue to fight for our voice to be heard. We had a march in Durban on November 5 last year.

“We’ve not had feedback because they don't care about the social workers languishing at home. We’ve been pushing for feedback,” he said.

“We’ll have another march (next month). We don’t want to reach elections without proper discussions with the government.”

Mboweni’s speech should not raise the hopes of professionals like Khuzwayo, who are reliant on the state for jobs.

Mboweni said the public service wage bill was unsustainable. “National and provincial compensation budgets will be reduced by R27billion over the next three years.”

Khuzwayo said the unemployment of social-work graduates had a negative impact on society. “I’m heartbroken that we’re facing this problem. It’s secondary victimisation to communities because they need our services,” he said.

“Schools have no social workers. They just send police to schools to deal with learners with behavioural problems.

“You can’t send a police officer to a school because they can’t deal with social problems. They deal with crime. Now they are criminalising learners.”

In the Free State, Monica Mahlangu should have been completing the final year of her law degree, but she had to drop out because of a lack of funds.

She was forced to drop out of the last year of her LLB degree at the University of the Free State and is now teaching English to foreigners instead.

“I was supposed to do my final year, but because I could not get money to pay for my fees, I was not able to raise the funds, so I had to find a job,” she said.

“I could not get funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) because I failed one module.”

She needed about R55000 to register to study. She currently earns R3000 and hopes to save enough to go back to university next year.

Mboweni had good news for students who are in the same boat as Mahlangu.

“Bursary funding is expected to rise from R27bn in 2018/19 to R40bn in 2021/22. This will cover 1.3million undergraduate students at universities and over 1.5million students at technical vocational education and training colleges,” he said.

NSFAS allocation will increase from R20.3bn in 2018/19 to R37bn in 2021/22. This is because of an additional allocation of R43.4bn in last year’s Budget for the phasing-in of the departmental bursary scheme for students from poor and working-class families.