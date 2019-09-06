THEBE MAGUGU wants to play his part in decreasing the unemployment rate in South Africa. Now, after winning this year’s LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, Magugu’s wish will soon be realised.

“Winning the prize means the world to me. €300,000 goes a very long way,” said the womenswear designer.

Earlier this year, Magugu won the International Fashion Showcase at London Fashion Week beating out 15 other designers from across the globe. His exhibition, titled Dawning, featured Magugu’s African Studies collection.

He was shortlisted to present this collection in Paris as part of the LVMH Prize to an esteemed panel that included Vogue Magazine Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

“I can’t say this has been two years in the making: this has been in the making since Grade 4. Every cell in my body has been geared towards my being a person in fashion and being a designer,” said the Kimberley-born designer.

Honored to have presented my collection “African Studies” to Anna Wintour and Delphine Arnault in Paris for @LVMHPrize, who both took home a copy of our zine @FacultyPress #LVMHPrize pic.twitter.com/ZdqRxSA41W — THEBE MAGUGU (@_ThebeMagugu_) March 3, 2019

Magugu first came to the local fashion world’s attention when he showed his first collection at SA Fashion Week (SAFW), the country’s premier platform for designers, in 2017.

Now, five seasons in, he is grateful for the journey SAFW has played in his life.

“I think it has been such a crucial relationship to have for my brand. They were the first I showcased with and a lot of designers seem to have a thing that you show and that is it. That’s not true, everything starts after the show where you have to start selling and quoting buyers and SAFW instilled that mentality in me. Making sure there is a good sell through in your collection.”

SAFW director Lucilla Booyzen said they were delighted and proud of his success.Over the last 21 years, SAFW has prided itself as a business-to-business platform with the commitment to promoting a world-class African design ethos and industry across the continent.

“It is an incredible break-through for Thebe to receive recognition at this level. It is the fashion equivalent of winning a gold medal at the Olympics.”

Magugu has since become one of the most sought-after designers represented internationally by SAFW affiliated agency, The Fashion Agent.

“My mission as a designer is to showcase an authentic, contemporary vision of what South Africa is. Sometimes they tend to box Africa in a certain aesthetic and I want to show we are contemporary and forward thinking in everything we do. A lot of people think authenticity is what South Africa would be completely removed from the rest of the world but I don’t believe that. I grew up around television and I was exposed to quite a lot. So I think true authenticity is how we merge those two worlds together- the globalised view and our actual roots.”

In addition to the €300,00 Magugu will also take part in a one-year mentorship program provided by the LVMH team. The eight finalists which were drawn from over 1,700 applicants represented more than 100 countries.

“As a creative you’re always questioning yourself, but people around me told me there was no harm in trying. I went into it like a child and got the chance to speak to my design heroes like Clare Waight Keller and Nicolas Ghesquière. So no matter the outcome, I already felt like I’d won so many things. This is like the cherry on top.”