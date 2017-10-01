Cassper Nyovest will be hosting the inaugural BarOne Gym Squad finale at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus later this year.

The award-winning hip hop giant will kick off a fun-filled gym session, followed by a high-intensity endurance obstacle course competition led by various BarOne gym squad instructors.

Nyovest, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, was announced as the 2017 host at a media launch on the weekend at Orlando Eco Park in Soweto, where celebrities, community members and gym enthusiasts gathered.

Nestlé South Africa came up with the BarOne Gym Squad to "bring its consumers closer to the brand" and encourage them to lead active lifestyles.

Zanele Mthethwa, Nestlé South Africa’s head of chocolate, said: “As a company whose purpose is to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future, Nestlé believes our brands can be brands with a purpose, with activities that can bring people together in a fun and active way so they can earn their treat.”

Nyovest later tweeted: “December 9 I’m hosting #BARONEgymsquad with @BarOne_SA! Pls follow our tag for updates! Let’s Go!! Re manyora a Fitness!”

Mthethwa said the invitation for Nyovest to participate in the finale was because the brand admired his weight-loss journey.

“He represents the ordinary guy who lives a balanced lifestyle and, despite his busy schedule, still finds time to work out. We find that he is a great brand match to BarOne’s 25-hour-day proposition and we believe everyone attending the finale will enjoy his high energy and infectious enthusiasm.”

Nestlé partnered with and sponsored various local community exercise programmes and boot camps to bring the concept of the weekly BarOne Gym Squads to life, Mthethwa added.

Weekly sessions have been established in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and the Western Cape, with the possibility of expanding to more provinces.

There are gym squads in Soweto, Joburg, Mame- lodi, Pretoria, KwaMashu, Durban, Rocklands, Bloemfontein, Gugulethu and Cape Town.

The BarOne Gym Squad leaders from Soweto are Thabiso Madiba, Neo Maditse and Jooste Magoete. They started a gym together at the Mofolo Athletics Track with 15 people and used their passion for healthy and wholesome living to get township citizens to live a healthy lifestyle.

The finale will take place in December.