KB Motsilanyane, Bahumi speak on playing Lebo Mathosa









Lebo Mathosa. Picture: Neo Ntsoma When Bahumi Madisakwane prays, she asks God to help her portray Lebo Mathosa as he knows her to be. “This is a version of Lebo I haven’t met. That has been my main focus, she has been my main focus and that has helped alleviate the pressure.” Madisakwane will be starring in the first South African biopic as the younger version of the late music sensation. Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story is wrapping up production for the biopic set to be released next month. Earlier this year South Africans went into a frenzy when auditions for the biopic were announced.

Fans could not agree who they wanted to play the role of one of the country’s most formidable musical talents.

From Zodwa Wabantu to Nomzamo Mbatha, the options for who could truly portray Mathosa’s life were endless.

By September, singer Kelly Khumalo was rumoured to be the lead character and Somizi Mhlongo’s daughter Madisakwane set to play the younger version of the late star.

Social media, as usual, had a lot of opinions on the matter with some people worried about the biopic depicting Mathosa’s true essence.

Madisakwane said the role of playing a younger version of Mathosa was pressure on its own because she would be introducing the audience to a version of the star that people did not know.

“You don’t want to screw it up. Not for the new generation or the older generation. They know the person they grew up with. Now having to depict that person based off the information you receive and hope you can put it all together and hope to do this justice, it is a lot of pressure but what really helps with that is praying a lot about it,” said the 24-year-old.

Singer and actress KB Motsilanyane was initially eyed for the lead role but due to schedule clashes could not commit. However, eventually Motsilanyane was able to take on the role.

“It is the first of its kind to be told. I am always looking at how the industry is evolving and how much of ourselves are we circulating among ourselves. Do our children know about us? Let’s tell our own stories. I also think having started this it will bring out the interest in others to tell a lot more stories and hopefully even mine one day.”

She said there was a lot of nostalgia for her while portraying the role.

“We rehearse and sometimes just from hearing the song it gets emotional because we realise she didn’t just touch us through her songs being fun, there was something magical about her.”

On Tuesday, the media was invited to a set visit at the Newtown location where the cast and crew are finalising the production set to hit screens next month.

“Lebo was a brand, she was a huge brand. She served her fanbase, her craft, could dance amazingly and she wanted to be better than everyone else. She sang better and influenced fashion better than the next person and that’s the beauty about it.” said Monde Twala, Vice President for BET, Youth & Music for VIMN Africa.

He added that the biopic would inspire the new generation to reflect on themselves.

“People must get up and equip themselves. She is a shining example of how you can elevate yourself when you are prepared and build the muscle.”

The biopic, a six part series, will dig deep into the life of the star.

“People don’t know the younger Lebo. It was important for us to portray her real story from an authentic base. When you understand where she comes from you understand the context in which she was brought up and then understand why she was fighting to be great and how deep her motivation was to rise above.”

Twala said the team spoke to Lebo’s biological mother, Nobomi Peters, in Port Elizabeth and she opened up about her own life.

“We explore that world and dynamic of her two mothers. She’s an icon and we can all learn from her journey and drive for excellence and hopefully this opportunity will unearth a new generation of Lebos. This is one of many legacy projects, there are many more stories that we have to tell.”

Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story will run from November 6 (BET, DStv channel 129) as a six-part mini series with a special Behind The Scenes event launch taking place on October 23.