Afrosoul singer Zamajobe celebrates 20 years of ‘Ndawo Yami’ with tour

South African Music Awards winning afro soul singer, Zamajobe, will celebrate 20 years of her smash debut album and single, “Ndawo Yam”, with a three-date tour next month. The tour kicks-off with a set at the Lyric Theatre on May 24, and the singer has promised fans an epic nostalgic night of feel-good melodies coupled with striking notes.

Boasting three studio albums, the tour celebrates Zamajobe’s resounding musical flair as a singer and composer. With smash hit ‘Ndawo Yami’ being one of her top songs, 20 years later melomaniacs still sing along to this timeless number. She is looking forward to performing chart-topping fan favourites such as ‘Magic’ and ‘Hey Hey Hey’. The 20 Years of Ndawo Yami tour will also include exclusive preview performances of new music from her fourth album, which is currently in the works and set for release later this year. Whipping up interest, Zamajobe said, “The 20 year anniversary tour of the ‘Ndawo Yami’ album has officially begun. First date is the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef on the 24 May. I can’t wait. I can’t wait. Let’s go.”

According to her profile, Zamajobe was born in Frankfort, Free State. She entered the music scene in 2004 with her debut album ‘Ndawo Yami’ which earned her the Best Newcomer Award at the 2005 SAMAs (South African Music Awards). Over the years, she has shared her distinguished soothing sound with audiences in local and international arenas and even earned a nomination at the 2005 MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act. The singer said the Joburg-leg of the show was just the beginning of this special 20-year anniversary tour which will also cover Durban and Cape Town.