ATM stands in solidarity with radio host offered ‘peanuts’ by KZN radio station

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it stands in solidarity with radio and social media sensation, Penny Ntuli. Social media has reacted strongly against Gagasi FM which had made an offer of R2 800 for the talented radio personality as part of her new once a week R711 show contract.

On Monday, the urban contemporary radio station based in Durban’s uMhlanga came under fire after Ntuli addressed media reports suggesting that she had quit her job with the station. Taking to social media following the reports, Ntuli said she tried her best to negotiate a better deal with the station but her attempts were in vain. “I did not just quit my job as everyone has been saying. I am grateful for the opportunity I was given by the station. However, I tried to reason with them and even suggested that they give me another show to supplement my salary because it was never going to work on this offer of R2 800 per month on my offer letter or contract,” Ntuli said in her post on social media.

On Tuesday, the ATM said it is in support of the radio host who showed courage by quitting her radio gig. The latest developments come just when all the radio stations across the country have been finalising their contracts with their staff members. “The African Transformation Movement expresses its unwavering support for Penny Ntuli and applauds her courage in rejecting the low-paying contract offered by Gagasi FM. The recent allegations shared by Ntuli shed a light on the systematic exploitation faced by artists in South Africa, highlighting the urgent need for regulatory measures within the arts industry,” the party said.