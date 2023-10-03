Bonang Matheba’s Paris Fashion Week debut was a watershed moment in her career

Bonang Matheba, dubbed an “icon of glamour” by many, is celebrating one of her career’s defining moments after appearing in the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in France. Matheba strutted the star-studded runway in a majestic maxi dress, shaking thousands of her fans who had been complimenting her for making big strides.

The well-known celebrity, who has over five million fans, expressed her delight and remarked: “Never in my wildest dreams. Thank you, @lorealparis.” Matheba has also been showered with love, as videos of her “walking the walk” on one of the biggest stages that showcase fashion have been widely shared on social media. Paris Fashion Week is one of the “Big Four” fashion weeks, along with New York, Milan and London.

Fashion fanatics and moguls from across the globe know that Fashion Week boasts designers and models from all walks of life. Their talents are seen on the runways as models walk confidently, exhibiting all the phenomenal ideas brought to life by selected designers. Fresh from hosting Miss SA 2023, she has her name among trends across social media platforms as many continue to marvel at her career growth.

Matheba has taken on an even larger role this year, travelling with the finalists as a judge on the Miss South Africa television series Crown Chasers, which was broadcast on SABC 3. Matheba said she was delighted to be hosting the show once again. “The Miss South Africa pageant is one of the biggest television productions in the country, so I am very excited to be hosting the show for the third time this year. It is an institution in this country.

“I remember gathering around the TV when I was growing up and watching flawless African women like Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy Sue Khumalo being crowned Miss South Africa. “From a young girl cheering on her favourites in front of a TV to becoming a judge, the pageant host, and now even one of the official sponsors of this event, it is an absolute honour. I love that I can showcase my talent even more this year and be an intricate part of the show in its entirety,” she said. It has been an eventful year for the media mogul, who also won a court battle with her former managing company after a long legal spat.

Matheba, who owns the luxury beverage brand House of BNG, was the first black woman to become a member of the Cap Classique Producers Association. Queen B, as she is affectionately known, had vowed to put her foot down and fight after she parted ways with her former management company, CSA. Known to never mince words on social media, Matheba fought her way into a victorious settlement.