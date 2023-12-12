How to ensure home safety and security with solar power in your home this festive season

With South Africa set to continue battling a prolonged energy crisis in the foreseeable future, a solar energy expert has indicated that power outages can render traditional security measures like cameras and alarms ineffective, making homes more susceptible to break-ins, especially when occupants are away this holiday season. According to the CEO of Alumo Energy, Rein Snoeck-Henkemans, South African suburbs are on average reporting a 33.33% rise in residential burglaries, a 100% increase in theft from motor vehicles, and a 40% uptick in various other theft categories, due to load shedding.

Snoeck-Henkemans says these numbers are consistent with national averages and projected to increase significantly during the festive holidays. He says homeowners should plan their security measures well this holiday season to avoid being part of the crime statistics and take advantage of securing their homes through solar energy systems. He adds that a solar system with panels, an inverter and batteries, all tailored to one’s home’s specific security and everyday needs, resolves many of these security concerns.

According to the energy expert, from securing one’s internet connectivity, to lighting and CCTV monitoring systems and other security needs, homeowners using solar power are now able to take advantage of added befits to ensure their homes are secure. Exterior lights for increased outdoor visibility Outdoor lights connected to your solar system can provide increased visibility around your property throughout the night. These will also assist some of your other security systems or guard dogs by providing increased visibility during night-time load shedding.

Devices which imitate interior activity Similar to exterior lights, interior lighting may indicate to criminals that someone is home. By connecting certain indoor light fixtures to the solar system, you can ensure they stay on during load-shedding. A worthwhile addition would be remote-controlled fixtures that connect via the internet to your smart device, which will allow you to turn specific lights in separate parts of your home on and off to make it seem as though there is human activity inside.

Alarm and sensor systems Alarm and sensor systems could provide you with additional peace of mind by alerting a security company that an intruder may be in your home, while sounding an alarm that could scare of burglars. Criminals may also see the solar panels on your home’s roof and understand that your security system will still be fully operational during load shedding, deterring them from targeting your home in the first place.

Security cameras As with the alarm and sensor system, solar can keep your interior and exterior cameras operational throughout the day, allowing you to check in on your home at any time while you’re away and, if your cameras are connected to sensors, you can receive a warning on your smart device whenever there’s suspicious movement on your premises. Solar-connected cameras will help bring you further peace of mind by allowing you to check in on your home and belongings to make sure they are still safe, allowing you to fully enjoy your time away with family or friends.