Nkiyase toasts to her SAMA nomination

The nominees were announced at the Jabulani Theatre in Soweto on Tuesday. It was announced that the 29th edition of the awards, will this year be held at the Durban ICC next month. Fresh-off the nominees announcement, Nkiyase whose album, I am who I am, toasted to being nominated alongside Big Nuz (R Mashesha), Shisa Boy (Jukebox), Kwesta and Kabza De Small (Speak n Vrostaan), Taylor K (Barabbas).

“I am out of words after 23 years serving in the music industry. I am finally recognised by the biggest music awards in South Africa, if not Africa. I am grateful to the Almighty. God's timing is always perfect,” she told The Star. Nkiyase has seen the ups and down of the male-dominated music industry which has grown over the years to be more inclusive at least in the popular culture. She says her career might have started slowly, but this is what has made it more long-lasting and meaningful than the early glory that many of her peers might have tasted but soon allowed to fizzle out. As for the genre of kwaito which has been predicted to have died, she said it run in her veins.

“Kwaito runs like blood in our veins. It is our heritage. kwaito has not really changed, but gave birth to sub-genres like amapiano and gqom. For the fact that I am nominated, to me, that is a win. I am nominated with Big Nuz, Kabza De Small, and Kwesta. I don't compete but contribute to the progression of the genre and culture. I am the rose among the thorns,” she said. She said winning the award,after so many years in the industry will really seal what has been a productive year in her career - 2023 and will celebrate the win like no other as it represents some of the biggest females in the genre who paved a way for her and many other women. Also, as the only female nominee, winning the award will represent for the women in the industry as it will maker the first female kwaito album award winner.