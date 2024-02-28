Revered photo journalist, Sam Nzima’s story to evoke emotions at Joburg Film Festival

Joburg film and documentary lovers will this Sunday, March 3 delve deeper into the life and times of revered photo journalist, Sam Nzima, whose story of Soweto uprisings will be told through a documentary titled: ‘Sam Nzima: A Journey Through His Lens’. The docu-film has been described as an “enthralling” documentary delving into the life and legacy of Sam Nzima, the photojournalist renowned for capturing the iconic image of Hector Pieterson during the Soweto Uprising of 1976.

The documentary offers exclusive interviews with Nzima himself, along with insights from his family, friends, colleagues, and experts, complemented by rare footage and photos from his personal archive. The film is directed and produced by Nhlanhla Mthethwa, an esteemed filmmaker with a repertoire of documentaries focusing on South African history and culture. Mthethwa expresses being profoundly inspired by Nzima’s narrative and aims to share it with a global audience. “More than a mere documentation of a photograph, “Sam Nzima: A Journey Through His Lens” serves as a tribute to the resilience of a nation and the indomitable spirit of one man. It underscores the power of storytelling through Nzima’s lens and the transformative impact of a single image.

“By spotlighting Sam Nzima’s life and the tragic events of June 16, 1976, this documentary ensures that their legacy endures, inspiring future generations to remember, reflect, and persevere in the pursuit of justice and equality,“ Mthethwa reveals. For Mthethwa telling a story of a national treasure made more sense than not telling it which is why he has dedicated himself to reminding South Africans of the contribution this award-winning photo journalist. “Sam Nzima is a national treasure and a hero of our struggle. His photograph of Hector Pieterson altered the course of our history and the world’s perception of South Africa. Yet, his story transcends that singular image. He embodies courage, integrity, and passion, dedicating his life to narrating the stories of his people through his lens.