Sober October has come at the right time with South Africa’s very own female-crafted designer mocktail brand under the La Cabonada brand. The La Cabonada range is led by 23-year-old entrepreneur Nabeelah Bahadur, whose business operates in the Ormonde area where she manufactures a range of non-alcoholic beverages.

She said for those who want to make Sober October a reality, they are welcome to try out her range, which comes in seven flavours. In a recent interview with The Star, Bahadur, said her range of mocktails are inspired by some of the best world destinations. The variety of tastes are catered for in seven flavours with Midnight Cherry, Kiwi Melao and Pina Picante among the delectable flavour-driven mocktails.

For those who want something a bit stronger there is the LA Carbonada Pina Picante inspired by Caribbean pineapple ginger beer. Just as the name suggests, all the drinks are non-alcoholic but give those with a penchant for social gatherings something to hold for an enjoyable night with friends, colleagues or family. “The good thing about La Cabonada mocktails is that they are made to make people enjoy themselves in social settings without the pressure of feeling anti-social. You can mingle with colleagues and friends in social circles and feel part of the circle, especially for those who do not drink or just want to feel good about themselves without falling into the pitfall of taking alcoholic beverages,” she said.

The 23-year-old Bahadur said a lot of research and preparation goes into creating a mocktail, and after spotting a gap in the market she and her partners decided to venture into the space. Now that the product is becoming popular among young professionals, Bahadur is looking forward to fruitful partnerships with retailers who are eager to get her product on their shelves. “I realised that the industry is dominated by big brands as well as by old white males, and decided to invest in creating a youthful brand that caters to the needs of a younger professional market. Even though we are not selective about who drinks our mocktails, we know that professionals will find our brand appealing,” she said.