SHOWING OFF: In his Facebook postings, Sammy Morake Morote stands next to a Mercedes-Benz ML 63, left, and with an assault rifle.

A flamboyant suspected hijacker, who flaunts his ill-gotten gains on Facebook, ran out of luck when police swooped on his Pretoria West home and arrested him in a pre-dawn raid.

Sammy Morake Morote, popularly known as Team Volt SA, allegedly lived the “gangster dream” and can be seen brandishing an AK47 rifle on his Facebook page, which also shows him with piles of cash and a sleek Mercedes-Benz.

Speaking about the Atteridgeville suspect, a witness said Morote was definitely the life of the party, or was at least trying desperately to be known as such.

“He used to party in Atteridgeville, Pretoria central, Mamelodi and generally everywhere he went.

“Morote would buy a lot of expensive liquor to get noticed,” said a man who wanted to remain anonymous.

He added that “Team Volt SA” normally travelled with an entourage in a convoy of fancy cars.

The suspect also owns several trucks and a scrapyard, the man claimed.

Morote even posted a video on Facebook suggesting that women should not accept any drinks from him if they aren’t willing to pay him back with sexual favours.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula praised the officers who arrested the man, who he described as a “notorious thug”, and who many have described as a menace to society.

Police confirmed that Morote was found with a Z88 pistol and a black Mercedes-Benz after footage went viral showing him carrying a rifle and flashing a large sum of cash.

It is alleged that the suspect has 12 pending cases of violent crimes including murder, robbery and hijacking.

He appeared in court yesterday and was denied bail.

“We will continue to hunt criminals and smoke them out of their hiding holes. Their time is up. We can no longer watch as they terrorise our communities.

“I salute our police officers for arresting a suspected criminal with so many cases pending against him. My message to all criminals is that we are coming for you,” said Mbalula.

Police said investigations were under way and they were expecting to make more arrests linked to Morote’s cases.