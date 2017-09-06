Sixteen 2017 Miss Earth South Africa finalists yesterday planted several indigenous trees as part of their projects at Diepsloot Primary School, north of Joburg.

They were joined by more than 50 pupils at the tree-planting event, which aims to create awareness about the need to generate clean air.

One of the finalists, Rose Mantsho, explained: “We are here to teach them how to plant trees, but most importantly to carry our journey of planting trees across the country."

She said they had planted between 15 and 20 trees.

Former Miss Earth SA Catherine Constantinides said the green project was an important highlight of the beauty pageant.

“It inspires young South African women to drive... women within the environmental and climate spaces, as a key sector. And to ensure that women and environmental issues go hand in hand,” Constantinides said.

A community member said she was proud of Diepsloot Primary School.

“We live in an age where it is possible to reach and influence people all over the world with a touch of a button, so why not use it for the greater benefit of the environment, where there is soil to plant trees?”

National Youth Development Agency chief executive Khathu Ramukumba said: “We appreciate the work the contestants are doing, because this is an important project to assist young children plant trees.

"We also want to make them understand the value of trees and the responsibility of looking after trees,” said Ramukumba.

Miss Earth SA director Ella Bella Leite said the pageant inspired young women from various communities across the country.

“It’s important that we go out and give back to our communities. We have to stop and say, 'how do I add value to South Africa, how do I help South Africa move forward?'

"The only way to do this is to plant fruit trees and vegetables at schools so that the pupils can learn about subsistence farming,” Leite said.

Social activist Yusuf Abramjee, who was also present, lauded the Miss Earth pageant. “I am a proud supporter of this event and I believe we have to invest in our environment.

"What we are seeing here today is ubuntu in action and that is what South Africa is about,” Abramjee said.

Tsogo Sun, in collaboration with Miss Earth SA, sponsored an educational environment tutorial for the school.

The principal, Joe Makhafhula, said they were looking forward to protecting the trees, and that pupils were excited about the project.