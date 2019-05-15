Msaki. Picture: Supplied

Fête de la Musique is back to bring Jozi to fever pitch this winter. It’s free and it’s all about celebrating the unifying power of live music.

The media launch and line-up announcement was held on Wednesday morning at The Market Square.

The popular festival of music and pan-continental expression is once again brought to Joburg audiences by the Alliance Française of Johannesburg and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS), with the support of Total South Africa and in partnership with Bassline Live, the Market Theatre Foundation, Trace, Newtown Junction, Workshop Newtown and News Café.

Taking place on June 8 between 11am and 7pm, French, South African and international music acts will perform on six different stages at the Newtown Precinct.

Announced headline acts include local reggae band Tidal Waves, indie Afro-folk composer and songstress Msaki, Mozambican Afro-soul artist Deltino Guerreiro, South African all-girl art collective PG_13, Zimbabwean Afro-house doyenne Jackie Queens, Cape Town-based neo-soul singer-songwriter Refentse Solo, the DRC’s mesmerising “couturier of music” Grace Attalie, Durban-born alternative multi-instrumentalist Red Robyn, and Afro-folk act Urban Village.

International acts Dark Blue Orchestra and DJ Monique will bring their sounds to the festival.

The Fête de la Musique is celebrated in 700 cities in 120 countries across the world.

For more information on the Fête de la Musique’s 2019 edition in Joburg, and the full programme will soon be available on www.fetedelamusiquejhb.co.za.

IOL