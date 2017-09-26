Luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo, acclaimed for their high-end footwear, showcased their latest seasonal collection with pizazz in Joburg last week.

The international fashion house has injected the perfect amount of glamour, drama, modern femininity and creativity into their latest footwear range.

This was debuted at their plush Sandton City boutique to an audience including musician LeAnne Dlamini, former Miss South Africa Vanessa Carreira-Coutroulis and actress Jena Dover.

Musician LeAnne Dlamini at the launch of Jimmy Choo's new range in Sandton City.





As champagne and cocktails flowed, the fashionistas got a peek of the Choo autumn/winter 2017 collection for men and women. Although South Africa is currently in the spring/summer fashion season, the fashion house follows the American and European calendar.

Many of the shoes are able to be worn at any time of the year. The designers decided against exhibiting a highly colourful range and favoured neutrals such as black, white and beige.

But they gave their ladies’ range that extra touch with features such as diamanté heels, studs, glitter, metallic suedes and even the occasional feathers.

Some of the pair of shoes which were part of the new Jimmy Choo collection. Pic: Simphiwe Mbokazi





This was true in part too for the men’s shoes, as most of the sneakers and formal wear came in black, jazzed up with creative embellishments.

The women’s collection also included some heels in brighter shades, painted snakeskin, leopard prints, as well as flats with playful prints.

In a press statement, Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi explained that for the women’s range, the iconic brand “looked within to conjure a collection that encapsulates the recurring theme of duality that is at the heart of the brand”.

“That spirit is the embodiment of yin and yang, tough but soft, feminine and powerful; she is a woman with an innate confidence.”

Choi said the inspiration behind the range involved the fashion house going back in time.

This went back to their formative years as a brand when it was founded 21 years ago in London at the height of the city’s cool Britannia 1990s cultural boom.

“We’ve focused on the codes that define us; the confidence, the sexiness, the playfulness and the glamour employed with signature leopard and studs in surprising manifestations,” Choi said.

“But as well as looking back, we look forward by using unexpected modern fabrications that combine lightness with a sensually glossy finish lending some of the pieces a sci-fi sleekness.”

She added that the essence of Jimmy Choo lies “in its attitude blended with beauty”, which was reflected in this season’s collection.

While Jimmy Choo encompasses a complete luxury accessories brand offering, with handbags, small leather goods, scarves, sunglasses, eyewear, belts, fragrances and men’s shoes, women’s shoes remain the core of the brand.