On Friday, the civil society and human rights NGO Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri), welcomed the commencement of the Commission of Inquiry into the Marshalltown building fire which killed 77 people, including children, in August. The commission headed by retired constitutional judge, Justice Sisi Khampepe, opened on Thursday with testimony from Joburg Emergency Services personnel, who described the prevailing conditions as they battled the blaze.

Three firefighters took to the stand on day one of the public proceedings, detailing what they found in the building on August 29. They indicated that fire prevention systems in the building were vandalised, while emergency evacuation routes were blocked by makeshift barriers such as cardboard. In August, Joburg residents woke up to the news of the fire which had engulfed this five-storey building, which had been hijacked by people without shelter.

The fire left scores of people injured and without a roof over their heads. Most of the victims were taken to temporary shelters across the city. On Friday, Johannesburg Emergency Services’ platoon commander, Lucas Thipe, took to the stand and detailed some of the issues noted inside the building. Thipe was the third witness to the appear before the commission.

He told the commission that the boards used to partition rooms contributed to the raging flames which gutted the building. According to the testimony, hazardous materials such as corrugated iron as well as laminated plywood were found inside the building with emergency evacuation exits being blocked by boxes, brick walls and even locked gates. Thipe also revealed that firefighters had to break through locks to access every room and every floor which was locked.

Charred bodies were found mostly on the first and second floors. The firefighter and other high-ranking Johannesburg Emergency Services officials concluded their testimony on day two of the inquiry. The commission is investigating the cause of the fire and what can be done to prevent such an event from happening again.

The commission also heard that the fire started on the ground floor of the building and was extinguished before it reached the fourth floor. Seri said it welcomed the start of the inquiry. “We have placed on record our intention to participate and will also act as legal representatives for the Inner City Federation (ICF) in their participation at the commission. The former residents of the Usindiso shelter and victims of the fire will be represented by Norton Rose Attorneys,” the institute said on Friday.