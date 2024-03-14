1000 trees for Soweto in honour of International Day of Forests

Human Rights Day is set to come in early for more than 20 Soweto schools who will this Friday commemorate International Day of Forests through the planting of more than 1000 trees in the area. This year’s International Day will be celebrated under the theme: “Forests and Innovation” where members of Food and Trees for Africa alongside P&G staffers will visit 20 schools in Soweto in a bid to offset 184.501845 tons of carbon dioxide in their lifetime.

One of the the first schools will be Thobeka Primary School in Meadowlands, Zone 6, were a dedicated team of learners, and other officials from Food and Trees for Africa and other dignitaries will converge for the first set of the tree-planting initiative. The UN General Assembly proclaimed March 21 the International Day of Forests in 2012 in a bid to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests. South Africa is one of the countries encouraged to undertake local, national and international efforts to organise activities involving forests and trees, such as tree-planting campaigns. Alicia Eggington, senior VP at P&G SA, said this initiative is in alignment with the UN’s goals to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions as part of the 2030 goals.

“Reflecting on the significance of Human Rights Day in South Africa reminds us of the vital link between environmental protection and human rights. Our Constitution boldly asserts the right to a protected environment for all, echoing the voices of those who fought for equality and dignity,” Eggington said. Eggington reveals that some of the trees to be planted include indigenous species providing shade and fresh fruit, will offset and estimated 369 tons of carbon dioxide in their lifetime while enhancing biodiversity and benefiting local communities. Robyn Hills, head of programmes at FTFA, indicates that this initiative ties in well with the group’s SCI and with the rest of the world challenged by climate change, this could not have come at a better time.