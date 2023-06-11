15 years in jail for man accused of murder

Johannesburg - The Moretele Magistrates Court has sentenced Isaac Makinta, 23, to fifteen years in prison for the murder of Thato Simango. Henry Mamothame, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said that the conviction stems from an incident that occurred on January 30, 2021, at Suurman in the jurisdiction of Moretele, where the two were street vendors selling food.

"Evidence produced in court revealed that the two got into a disagreement over money, and the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed the 19-year-old Simango. "He was declared dead on the scene, and the incident was reported to police, who apprehended Makinta the next day." Makinta pleaded guilty to the crime and was denied bail, and the state prosecutor, Patricia Matlala, urged the court not to deviate from imposing the minimum sentence as courts are inundated with cases of this nature.