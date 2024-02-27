18 learners injured after classroom ceiling collapses

Eighteen learners were injured after their classroom ceiling collapsed at Umthambeka Primary School in Thembisa on Tuesday. According to the Gauteng Department of Education, a total of 18 Grade 6 learners, who were in class at the time of the incident, sustained injuries and were rushed to local medical facilities.

The department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said that two learners are still recovering at a local medical facility while others are recovering at home. Mabona said the cause of the incident is unknown at the moment. “As such, we have launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding this incident. Further information will be acquired from the School Management Team (SMT), School Governing Body (SGB) and the District accordingly,” he said.

Mabona further said that a psycho-social support team will be dispatched to the school to conduct necessary counselling to those affected. Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane has expressed deep concern following the incident. “We are indeed concerned by the occurrence of this incident and find it unfortunate that our children were injured in such a manner at school. We would like to wish all affected learners a speedy recovery