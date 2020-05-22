The StarNews
A resident of Delft in the Western Cape, Lukhanyo Sodladla, 36, is screened for Covid-19. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)
A resident of Delft in the Western Cape, Lukhanyo Sodladla, 36, is screened for Covid-19. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

2 453 people infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng, 70 hospitalised

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - There are currently 70 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng's private and public hospitals, according to the province's Department of Health.

The department said while there were 2 453 cases as of Thursday May 21, recoveries stood at 1 776 while 27 people died of the virus.

There were 13 442 people who were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19. They were traced and put in isolation.

According to the department, 8 560 of them have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.

There are also 157 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Gauteng

2453

27

1 776

Johannesburg

1 273

13

1060

Ekurhuleni

551

8

395

Tshwane

352

3

261

West Rand 

77

 3

45

Sedibeng

43

0

15

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1 273 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 1780 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 187 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 105 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 130 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 304 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 155 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 81 cases

Unallocated 131

City of Tshwane: 352 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North   44 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 13 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 118 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 77 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 4 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 75 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases

Unallocated cases: 10

Ekurhuleni: 551 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 46 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 39 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 171 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 119 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 106 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 22 cases

Unallocated cases: 48

Sedibeng 43 cases

Lesedi 5, Emfuleni 31, Midvaal 7

West Rand 77

Mogale City 50, Rand West City 17, Merafong City 5

Unallocated 5

The Star

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

The Star

Covid-19

Share this article:

Related Articles