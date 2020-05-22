2 453 people infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng, 70 hospitalised

Johannesburg - There are currently 70 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng's private and public hospitals, according to the province's Department of Health.

The department said while there were 2 453 cases as of Thursday May 21, recoveries stood at 1 776 while 27 people died of the virus.

There were 13 442 people who were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19. They were traced and put in isolation.

According to the department, 8 560 of them have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.

There are also 157 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.