2 453 people infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng, 70 hospitalised
Johannesburg - There are currently 70 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng's private and public hospitals, according to the province's Department of Health.
The department said while there were 2 453 cases as of Thursday May 21, recoveries stood at 1 776 while 27 people died of the virus.
There were 13 442 people who were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19. They were traced and put in isolation.
According to the department, 8 560 of them have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.
There are also 157 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Gauteng
|
2453
|
27
|
1 776
|
Johannesburg
|
1 273
|
13
|
1060
|
Ekurhuleni
|
551
|
8
|
395
|
Tshwane
|
352
|
3
|
261
|
West Rand
|
77
|3
|
45
|
Sedibeng
|
43
|
0
|
15
Breakdown per district:
City of Johannesburg: 1 273 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 1780 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 187 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 105 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 130 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 304 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 155 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 81 cases
Unallocated 131
City of Tshwane: 352 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 44 cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 13 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 118 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 77 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 4 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 75 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases
Unallocated cases: 10
Ekurhuleni: 551 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 46 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 39 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 171 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 119 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 106 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 22 cases
Unallocated cases: 48
Sedibeng 43 cases
Lesedi 5, Emfuleni 31, Midvaal 7
West Rand 77
Mogale City 50, Rand West City 17, Merafong City 5
Unallocated 5
