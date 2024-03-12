26 young men rescued from an unregistered initiation school

The North West Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has rescued 26 young initiates from an illegal initiation school at Witfontein Farm in Ottosdal. The rescue on Friday was led by the department, the Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee (PICC) and the SAPS.

The police also led the closure of the school, which had been operating for two weeks. According to the department, some initiates required immediate medical attention while the others were taken for medical check-ups. One was taken to Ottosdal Hospital, six were admitted at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp and four were referred to Gelukspan Hospital.

A case has been opened and the school’s principal was charged for contravening the Customary Initiation Act. Andries Stemmer, deputy chairperson of PICC who led the operation, explained that they received a tip-off that an illegal initiation school was operating. “These people have disregard for the law and safety of our children. There are procedures that one needs to follow to register the initiation school for approval by the department,” said Stemmer.

He cautioned parents to remain vigilant of illegal initiation schools because young boys face the risk of being abducted. Kgosi Thari Maotwe, chairperson of the North West House of Traditional & Khoi-San Leaders, labelled illegal initiation schools as a national crisis and emphasised the importance of uprooting illegal schools. “It’s quite disheartening to know that there are initiation schools that are still operating without authorisation from the department, despite our efforts to educate everyone about the importance of following proper procedures,” said Maotwe.