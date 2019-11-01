Johannesburg - For many South Africans, Xolani Gwala was that voice from the radio and television screens that people became accustomed to over a 24 year broadcasting career.
When the public heard that Gwala had succumbed to colon cancer, some said they shed their tears as if someone they had known had passed on.
Listeners called into 702 and shed their tears live on air, while some of Gwala's 702 colleagues struggled to hold back the tears. Traffic man Aki Anastasiou sobbed during his traffic report and newsreader Gladys Motele broke down while she read her news bulletin.
It was clear, Gwala's death has left many South Africans devastated.