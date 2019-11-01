702 listeners and staff in tears after Xolani Gwala's sad death









Picture: screengrab from twitter Johannesburg - For many South Africans, Xolani Gwala was that voice from the radio and television screens that people became accustomed to over a 24 year broadcasting career. When the public heard that Gwala had succumbed to colon cancer, some said they shed their tears as if someone they had known had passed on. Listeners called into 702 and shed their tears live on air, while some of Gwala's 702 colleagues struggled to hold back the tears. Traffic man Aki Anastasiou sobbed during his traffic report and newsreader Gladys Motele broke down while she read her news bulletin. It was clear, Gwala's death has left many South Africans devastated.

What a life to lose. Hearing @AkiAnastasiou breaking down this morning made me sob on my drive to work. May his family be comforted as well as you guys @Radio702 . #RIPXolaniGwala — MizzMamo 🇿🇦 (@MamodupiM) November 1, 2019

The 44-year old veteran broadcaster revealed in September 2017 that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer. For the past two years Gwala had been fighting and from February to June this year, he took part in a world first clinical trial in Israel into cancer research.

But on Friday, Gwala lost his battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

We going to miss you so much. But its all well because you are now in peace 💔😭 #RIPXolaniGwala — AnAllSeasonFlower (@LadyWhoIsBlack) November 1, 2019

As many called Radio 702 offering their condolences, some took to social media to express their sadness.

"This morning I cried like a 5 year old. I did not personally know him, but my soul connected with him on a much deeper level. What a beautiful soul," wrote Mmasechaba Matli.

This morning I cried like a 5 year old. I did not personally know him, but my soul connected with him on a much deeper level. What a beautiful soul... — Mmasechaba Matli (@mmatli1) November 1, 2019

Words are never adequate in moments like these. Our hearts are broken! Our prayers are with your family and we will remember you, Mr Xolani as brilliant Journalist. RIP from Iky & Dorothy from Career Development Service. — Iky Seduma (@IkySeduma) November 1, 2019

Lulu Malinga was overwhelmed with emotions and said it felt as if she had lost a loved one.

It hurts like I knew him personally. 💔💔 — Lulu (@LuluMalinga) November 1, 2019

The past days as we didn't hear him on radio,I still had hope that one of the good days he will come back but hey,as he said during his days:" Be grateful for today because you never know what will happen tomorrow ".

May his precious soul rest in the eternal peace of God — Nkhensani (@Nkhensa27119334) November 1, 2019

The Star