81.6% of women don’t experience the Big ‘O’

The female body is a different kind of biology, challenging and complicated in sexual escapades, with women spending years trying to figure out what arouses them and what brings them waves of pleasure. However, according to Pleasure.Better, a statistical report about orgasms, 81.6% of women don’t orgasm from intercourse without additional clitoral stimulation, while only 18.4% orgasmed from intercourse alone.

The report further stated that over 5% of women have not yet experienced an orgasm. This includes pre-orgasmic, women who are yet to experience an orgasm; and anorgasmic, where one is unable to orgasm. Many of these women may orgasm later in life. Moreover, the report said over 50% of women reach orgasm through intercourse and additional clitoral stimulation, whereas with 95% of men always experience the Big “O”. “Everyday Health”, a health publication, emphasised that intense pleasure and sensation lies on the clitoris, the organ is tiny, hence, it’s slightly visible. The publication described said “the part we can see is called the clitoral head. When not aroused, it hides under a piece of skin called the clitoral hood that pulls back when the clitoris become erect”.

Thus, continuous simulation of an erect clitoris, by caressing it with fingers and oral sex, spells mind-blowing orgasms. “Everyday Health” added that not only clitoral stimulation intensifies a woman’s orgasm and climax, but the mysterious G-spot is located in the vagina, about halfway from the vagina’s opening up to the cervix. You can find it on the anterior wall of the vagina. The G-spot is an extremely sensitive part of the vulva that when stimulated from penetration, “finger sex”, sex positions that put pressure on the anterior vagina and sex toys, enables women to experience intense pleasure and reach their climax.