84-year-old sculptor Noria Mabasa receives honorary doctorate

Johannesburg - World-renowned sculptor Noria Mabasa, 84, is brimming with pride after being conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Art and Design by the University of Johannesburg (UJ). Dr Mabasa, who has been practising and perfecting her artistic practice as a sculptor since 1974, is known for her pottery and wood sculptures.

She boasts both national and international accolades for her outstanding artistry and creativity. She says she is humbled by the recognition and looks forward to continuing with her work as long as she can. “I have done this work for years, and it has put me in many different places. Today, it has led me to UJ, which has placed me among the stars. I am deeply humbled to have this honour bestowed upon me.

“I realised that even though this beautiful place wasn’t a church, it wouldn’t be surprising to meet an angel because of the energy it carries. Little did I know that the angel was already with me. Gordon is that angel. I’m deeply moved that he championed the cause to have me recognised in this manner,” Dr Mabasa said. “My legs ache now from old age, but my hands are pretty strong. And I look forward to continuing my work for as long as I can. I am so happy to have this honour from UJ,” the 84-year-old said. As the first Venda woman to work in wood, she broke cultural and gender stereotypes, as the material had always been the preserve of male sculptors.

Mabasa’s carvings portray Venda mythology and spirituality, as well as traditional ceremonies and the daily lives of those in her community: women, children, and babies. She further explores the hardships women suffered under apartheid: violence, loss, and displacement, while dealing with themes of race and gender. Her artworks depict the harsh realities of life in rural areas and strive towards social transformation. “We applaud the way she has courageously encouraged other women to explore artistic labour outside of the conventional domains of male art.

“She has also shared her indigenous knowledge with her community and the wider world. “We believe that it is timeous that Noria Mabasa be recognised for her valuable contribution to cultural life, education, and contemporary art over the last 50 years,” said UJ’s Registrar, Professor Bettine van Vuuren, in her remarks introducing Dr Mabasa to the packed audience. Motivated by a series of dreams in which her ancestors spoke to her, she turned to wood as her chosen medium.