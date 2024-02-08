A look into the SONA 2024 red carpet

All roads led to the Cape Town City Hall in the Western Cape, where South African leaders converged for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa before a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament.
This gathering has always been fraught with controversy, with critics and opposition parties questioning the necessity to waste large sums of taxpayers’ money on a one-day event.
Despite garnering criticism, visitors have traditionally graced the red carpet dressed to the nines for the occasion, and this year was no exception, with many arriving in stunning costumes.
The Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with the House chairperson of the NA Grace Boroto, and the deputy chief whip of the majority party in the NA Doris Dlakude.
Police Minister Bheki Cele
Members of Parliament Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, Cedric Frolick, Bantu Holomisa and Narend Singh at the Cape Town City Hall for the Sona.
Member of the National Assembly Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Member of the National Assembly Gwede Mantashe
Dignitaries arrive in Cape Town for the State of the Nation Address
Senziwe Hatty Maliba, a poet from Mpumalanga
Some of the dignitaries who were summoned to grace the red carpet dazzled in their colourful Xhosa-inspired attire.
The government hails this address as significant as it provides certainty to the country’s political, social, and economic situation.
The Star