A sigh of relief to celebrities with Musa Khawula’s absence on social media

Celebrities and other prominent people can breathe a sigh of relief with Musa Khawula’s absence on social media. Despite being suspended multiple times in recent months owing to sensationalised reports, the rise of the popular Twitter gossip account Khawula has lit up social media.

With everyone curious about which news will be released publicly, his account garnered a large following in a short period of time. It is no secret that his presence has been enjoyable for many, while most celebrities’ lives have not been easy, especially having to continually defend their names for mainly unsubstantiated and misleading charges. Every day was steeped in mystery, with many people wondering what bomb he would drop or whose celebrities would be involved.

As a result, some have threatened to sue him, while others have persisted in emphasising the harm that his cyberbullying has caused. Lerato Kganyago, Ayanda Thabethe, Moshe Ndiki, Mihlali Ndamase, Cassper Nyovest, Minnie Dlamini and many more well-known individuals are on the lengthy list. It seems like the spat between Khawula and Kganyago dates back to the previous years, with Musa dubbing the DJ “Bonang Lite”.

In a war of words that happened on X, he claimed that Kganyago has always been “Bonang Lite” after pursuing several job titles that Matheba had. “Remember when Bonang was live, and guess who took her job right after? Do you also remember when Bonang left her job on Metro FM doing the bridge? Babes, guess who took the job? Guess who will replace Bonang at any other job that she leaves. Bo and Lit. Xo Xo. Gossip girl,” he said. The media personality responded to the tweet, claiming she is open to criticism but not disrespectful, revealing that he is convicted for many things.

“Criticise, but don’t disrespect me, @MusaKhawula. For many years, I let you slide with your bullying, and you know who sent you. You’ve got criminal charges from 2013 of drug trafficking and robbery; you’ve been convicted (just to name a few),” said Kganyago. In addition, he got into a physical altercation with Ndiki, stating that he was unable to act, which many believe was the catalyst for the argument. “Moshe Ndiki welcomes his new dog, Sulizinyembezi Ndiki. This comes after his husband, Phelo Bala, left their marital rental apartment. Moshe Ndiki has since decided to be a dog daddy. He also can’t act, can he?” said Khawula, further initiating a petition to have Ndiki axed by Gomora for an alleged assault.