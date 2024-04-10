A sneak peek at some of the fascinating events happening at SA Fashion Week

An exciting line-up of events has been revealed as South African Fashion Week draws near, offering a sneak peek at what’s in store for this year. The CRUZ X SAFW Opening Party, which brings together local celebrities to toast local fashion, is one of the main prelude events to SA Fashion Week.

Over 34 talented designers will showcase their cutting-edge creations on the runway, while attendees may anticipate explosive performances by Tyler ICU, Maglera Doe Boy, and the well-known DJ duo TxC. L’Oréal Paris has also announced that it will host its inaugural Walk Your Worth fashion show at the Mall of Africa on Friday, April 19, as part of SA Fashion Week. The show will honour some of the most prominent local women in all fields.

Internationally acclaimed actress Thuso Mbedu was named the first L’Oréal Paris spokesperson for sub-Saharan Africa. Walk Your Worth follows the release of Talk Your Worth, a locally produced L’Oréal Paris podcast designed to foster meaningful conversations around self-worth, self-empowerment, and self-acceptance. A first for South Africa, the eagerly awaited fashion show is modelled after the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé runway show that took place during Paris Fashion Week.

L’Oréal Paris wants to honour the fortitude and resiliency of women everywhere as part of a celebration of women’s empowerment. During the show, attendees can anticipate seeing celebrities like Bonang Matheba, Miss SA Natasha Joubert, Thembi Seete, and many more walk the runway. L’Oréal Paris has partnered with Biji La Maison de Couture for Walk Your Worth, who will be curating unique designs for this collaboration.

“I have had the privilege of doing what I love for the last three decades and am delighted to be collaborating with L’Oréal Paris and SA Fashion Week to bring Walk Your Worth to life,” said Biji Gibbs of Biji La Maison de Couture. “Each garment seeks to enhance the beauty of those wearing it, and I look forward to seeing all our models walk their worth on the runway this April.” Ayanda Mackay, marketing manager for L’Oréal Paris, also spoke about SA Fashion Week, highlighting the empowerment of women.