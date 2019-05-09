Meat-loving Joburgers get a taste of the green life on the next episode of Come Dine With Me SA. Picture: Lisa Skinner

Of course it's only natural to stash an emergency piece of biltong in your socks when you’re a dinner party guest, right? Well, yes, if you are Vusi Ndlovu, an accountant trying to manoeuvre his way around a vegetarian inspired one.

Ndlovu will be joined by attorney Nontsikelelo Jiyane, engineer Makhosonke Manyoni and Zoology student Jana Rau as they get to analyse each other's taste for food in the upcoming episode of Come Dine With Me SA.

Dubbed the Carnivores Crisis Kit, viewers will get the chance to understand exactly why this is a need when Ndlovu and his fellow meat-loving contestants from Johannesburg South navigate a meat-free dining experience during episode 10 of the much loved show which is now in its fifth season in Mzansi.

South Africans love their food and many of them love their meat.

Each contestant will have something up their sleeves to make their night interesting.

Rau, an expert at separating an egg, advises people to crack the egg into a bowl, squeeze a plastic bottle over the yolk and release to suck the yolk up. She will be serving up some asparagus and parmesan baby pie among many other leafy greens during her dining night.

Manyoni is first in line on the night and will be serving tons of laughter to his guests. The DIY enthusiast will also be serving a chocolate "mriviti" as dessert. Ayeye.

Jiyane’s on a mission to debunk the myth that lawyers are rude because she is a sweetheart ready to play the dining game fair and square.

Ndlovu is an accountant with several tattoos and body piercings and will be serving up a variety of food to keep his guests happy.

Episode 10 airs on Monday May 13 at 8pm on BBC BRIT (DStv channel 120).



