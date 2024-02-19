Abdul Khoza and Kwenzo Ngcobo bring a barrel of laughs to the new comedy series

Known for their strong performances in various on-screen productions, renowned actors Abdul Khoza and Kwenzo Ngcobo star alongside a slew of outstanding cast members in Ekhaya Backpackers, a new comedy series. To pay off their late mother’s debt, the chaotic and unqualified Mthembu family — who aim to convert their family house into a backpackers’ hostel — is introduced in the series.

The family consists of two very different brothers: an uncle who is too laid back for his good, an improper grandma, and a crazy baby mama. Ngcobo (The Wife and Red Ink) stars as Jabu, the younger brother, after living in America for two years, the book-smart dreamer returns to South Africa with little to no money and a questionable American accent. Thobani Mbhele (High Rollers, eKasi: Our Stories, Generations and Is’thunzi) co-stars as Papi, the elder brother. Papi is a street-smart hustler of note who knows his way around the hood.

Although the two brothers clash at every moment, their determination to preserve their later mother’s legacy helps iron out their differences. Eve Rasimeni (’Hhayi bo Mnakwethu’, ‘The Payback’, ‘Temptation Island SA’, and ‘Savage Beauty’) is Madibuseng, Papi’s vivacious and outgoing partner, who is loyal to a fault. Monnye Kunupi (The Throne) plays Jabu and Papi’s grandmother, Gogo. She has zero social filter and lacks boundaries, but amid all the chaos, she wants to make the family bond stronger.

Felix Hlophe, a comedian and radio personality who plays Malume Mayor, adds to the laughs. In the series, Malume is too laid-back for his own good, but the need to establish Ekhaya Backpackers drives him to tighten his belt. Khoza, who bagged the SAFTA and DStv Mzansi Viewer Choice Awards, reunites with his Zulu brother from The Wife, Ngcobo.